For a couple of days now, rumours are rife that Lionel Messi might quit from Barcelona after a humiliating defeat against Bayern Munich. Barcelona had faced a defeat by 8-2 in the Champions League 2019-20 and 11 days later Messi informed the team that he wants to quit the Catalans. Both the parties- Messi and Barcelona are in finding out a legal solution. If Messi decides to walk out of the same, it is very likely that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner could be banned for months together. Also if Messi decides to walk off and pursue his career elsewhere, the Argentine and his future club could be in a mess. Lionel Messi’s Departure Jeopardizes Barcelona’s Restructuring Plan.

"If it ended up anywhere, it would be most likely in the FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber because Messi, being Argentinian, the FIFA rules would apply, and FIFA has its own set of laws and rules," De Marco, of Blackstone Chambers, told The Transfer Show on Sky Sports News. He further went on to add that Spanish or English laws won't be applicable here. De Marco also said that the player is entitled to walk out if he wishes to but the only risk is that the FIFA will normally allow to registration to move with the player "if the club then brings a claim and succeeds, not only is the player liable to [pay] damages but also is likely to be banned under FIFA rules for a period of months and the new club signing him have a transfer embargo."

He further went on to say that the club wouldn't want to take such a risk. Now it would be interesting to see where would Messi go. He has been linked with Chelsea and Manchester City for a while now.

