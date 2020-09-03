Lionel Messi is likely to reconsider his decision to leave Barcelona and remain at the club said reports. Messi had informed the club through a burofax last Tuesday that he intends to leave this summer. His camp had also claimed that the 33-year-old will be leaving Camp Nou for free despite having a year remaining in his current contract. But Barcelona have resisted allowing Messi to leave or sell him to any other club. Reports suggest the Messi transfer saga could be drawing to end soon with the Argentine reportedly ready to prolong his stay at the club. Lionel Messi in New Barcelona 2020–21 Season Home Jersey Amid Talks of Exit, Here’s Latest Update on Argentine’s Transfer News.

Messi’s father and agent Jorge Messi met Barcelona club president Josep Maria Bartomeu for showdown talks on Wednesday (September 2) and although there was no progression in Messi’s stance to leave the Catalan club in this summer window, reports have started emerging that the Argentine is ready to stay and see out his contract. Some have even claimed that he could sign a two-year extension in the coming days. Real Madrid Stars Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric Hope Lionel Messi Remains at Barcelona.

According, to TYC Sports, which had first broke the news of Messi putting in a transfer request, the Argentine is ready to reconsider his decision and stay at Barcelona. The Argentina based website have reported that there is 90 percent likely chances that Messi will remain at Barcelona despite there being reports that he has already signed a five-year mega-contract with Manchester City and is eagerly waiting for the green signal from Barcelona.

Jorge Messi, prior to his meeting with president Bartomeu had implied it was “difficult for my son to stay.’’ He has, however, denied reports of any contract signing with Manchester City. “I don't know. There is still nothing,” he had added. Some reports in England had stated that Jorge had travelled to Manchester earlier this week to hold talks with Man City hierarchy over a possible move. It was also reported that Messi had agreed personal terms with Pep Guardiola's side and signed a five-year contract.

Although Jorge Messi’s meeting with club president Bartomeu did not make any progression, Barcelona have offered Messi a new contract for two years when his current deal expires next June. Messi’s current contract had a release clause which allowed the Argentine to leave for free at the end of each season. His camp had informed the club that the Argentine will activate this clause and leave for free. But Barcelona informed that the clause expired in June.

Messi had already shown his intent to leave by skipping the mandatory Covid-19 test and also the club’s pre-season training session under new manager Ronald Koeman. Barcelona have given the players a day-off on Thursday and Messi will reportedly use it to reconsider his decision and stay at Barcelona.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2020 03:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).