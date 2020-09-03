Amid talks of a possible departure from Barcelona, Lionel Messi was included in the club’s promotional picture of home jersey for the upcoming 2020-21 season. Messi has asked the club to allow him to leave this summer. The Argentine informed the club of his desire to depart Camp Nou last week and has since been reported to have agreed personal terms with Pep Guardiola-coached Manchester City. Barcelona though are adamant they will not let their star player leave at any cost. The Blaugrana club have shown resistance in every approach and also included Messi in unveiling their home jersey for the upcoming season. Lionel Messi Transfer to Manchester City Latest Update: Barcelona Star Agrees Personal Terms With Pep Guardiola’s Side, to Sign Five-Year Contract.

Messi was the focus in the promotional picture, which was posted on Barcelona’s official twitter account on Wednesday (September 02). The post was retweeted and liked by thousands of fans worldwide with many asking if this was a hint that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner is going to stay. Messi is in centre of the picture with Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann on either side of him. On top goalkeeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen is in the centre while Gerard Pique and Frenkie de Jong are on either side of him. Lionel Messi Five-Year Contract With Manchester City Explained: Three Years in Premier League, Retirement at New York.

Lionel Messi in Barcelona Home Kit for 2020-21 Season

👕 The 20/21 home 'Stadium' jersey is now available 🔵🔴 #OnlyForCulers — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 2, 2020

Barcelona shared the promotional picture to inform their fans that the home jersey for 2020-21 season was available for purchase. “The 20/21 home 'Stadium' jersey is now available,” the club captioned the picture which also carried a link to the club’s official store.

Messi, meanwhile, is desperate to leave Barcelona. Or so the reports suggest. The 33-year-old’s father and agent Jorge Messi met Barcelona club president Josep Maria Bartomeu on Wednesday but without any progress. Messi’s father was reported to have told Bartomeu “my son will leave the club” even as the Catalan club have refused to allow the Argentine to leave this season unless any club offer to pay-out his 700m Euros transfer fee.

