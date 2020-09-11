Lionel Messi had been in the news for his recent transfer drama, but when it comes to his game, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner is unstoppable. The Argentine leads the top 100 player rating in the recent list released by FIFA 21. Lionel Messi might have a had a tad of a lull season, but he continues to dominate the rating as he went on to beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Neymar Jr, Sadio Mane and others. The top five comprises Lionel Messi is on number one, Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo on number two, Robert Lewandowski on number three. Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne is on number four. Lionel Messi Cleared by CONMEBOL to Play in Argentina’s Opening 2022 World Cup Qualifier Match Against Ecuador in October.

PSG’s Neymar Jr occupied the fifth position. The ratings were released on Thursday. However, Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

was downgraded to 87 despite scoring 22 goals in the Premier League 2019-20. He was only one goal away from Jamie Vardy. The Arsenal captain had more goals than Harry Kane but yet his rankings were dropped. For now, you can check out the entire list below:

Lionel Messi, Barcelona (93) Cristiano Ronaldo, Piemonte Calcio (92) Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich (91) Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City (91) Neymar Jr, Paris Saint-Germain (91) Jan Oblak, Atletico de Madrid (91) Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool (90) Kylian Mbappé, Paris Saint-Germain (90) Mohamed Salah, Liverpool (90) Sadio Mané, Liverpool (90) Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Barcelona (90) Alisson Becker, Liverpool (90) Sergio Aguero, Manchester City (89) Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid (89) Karim Benzema, Real Madrid (89) Manuel Neuer, Bayern Munich (89) Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid (89) Casemiro, Real Madrid (89) Eden Hazard, Real Madrid (88) Raheem Sterling, Manchester City (88) Samir Handanovic, Inter (88) Toni Kroos, Real Madrid (88) Kalidou Koulibaly, Napoli (88) Harry Kane, Tottenham (88) Ederson, Manchester City (88) Paulo Dybala, Piemonte Calcio (88) Joshua Kimmich, Bayern Munich (88) N'Golo Kante, Chelsea (88)

Eden Hazard's rankings were also reduced by three points. He had been away for a while due to an injury problem. Talking about FIFA 21, the game will be available in India from October 6, 2020.

