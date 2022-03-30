Lionel Messi has been rumoured to make his Barcelona return for quite some time now but club president Joan Laporta has cleared the air and brushed aside all such claims, stating that the Catalans are not keen on bringing the Argentine back to Camp Nou. Messi had made a sensational move from Barcelona to PSG after talks of a new contract with the Spanish side broke down. With that transfer, Messi concluded a glittering trophy-laden career at Camp Nou. Talks of Messi's Barcelona return gained heat after the Argentine great was unable to inspire PSG to a win over Real Madrid. The Parisians were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid with Karim Benzema scoring a hattrick. Mo Salah Misses Penalty After Being Targeted With Lasers During Egypt vs Senegal Clash in World Cup Qualifiers

Speaking in an interaction with RAC1, Laporta said, "As of today, we are not going to be raising this issue. I no longer have fluid communication with Messi like I did before he left. His departure almost made me feel more bad for personal and family reasons rather than just strictly sporting ones. We're not considering [Messi's return]. We are building a new team, with a mix of young players and experience - the symbiosis is working. But Leo is Leo and he’ll always be a winner."

He added, "For me, it sure wasn't easy [for him to go], but, as it happened, I thought about the club [finances], I couldn't put it at more risk. I think we did what we had to do."

Barcelona recovered from losing Messi in the summer and currently, they are sitting at the third spot on the La Liga 2021-22 points table. Xavi has led Barcelona's revival, making some key winter signings and leading their transitional phase, from the front. Barcelona's biggest result in recent times was their 4-0 win over Real Madrid in the El Clasico. Meanwhile, PSG fans weren't happy with the Argentine after their club's UEFA Champions League knockout and booed him during a subsequent match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2022 05:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).