Egypt failed to secure a spot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after losing to Senegal in the penalty shootout. Mo Salah was one of three Egyptian players to miss their spot-kick. The Liverpool star was targeted with lasers by Senegal fans before his miss.

Mohamed Salah before his penalty miss against Senegal. pic.twitter.com/szlmfxDJkN — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 29, 2022

See Penalty Miss

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)