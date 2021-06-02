Lionel Messi’s future at Barcelona still remains uncertain but there is huge optimism that the Argentine skipper will extend his stay at the Catalan club beyond this summer. The 33-year-old wanted to leave the Blaugranas last season but after a lengthy transfer saga, decided to continue for another year and see out his contract which expires in June 2021. Lionel Messi Posts his Latest Photo on Instagram After Arriving in Argentina.

According to a recent report from Doble Amarilla, Lionel Messi and Barcelona have reached an agreement to extend his stay at the club for additional two years. The 33-year-old will sign a new deal with the Blaugranas until 2023 but additional details in his contract will see him play in America in the future. Barcelona Captain Set To Extend His Stay Beyond Current Season.

It is understood that Barcelona have made a ten-year plan for the Argentine superstar which will see him play at the club for the following two seasons before moving to play in the Major League Soccer (MLS) for the next two years but as an ambassador of the club. In these four years, the 33-year-old is expected to earn around 240 million euros.

Following his spell in America, the Argentine is expected to return to Barcelona in the sporting department. The 33-year-old will arrive as a strategic partner and will be integrated into the club as its ambassador.

Lionel Messi is currently with the Argentine squad preparing for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers and Copa America and is yet to put pen to paper on a contract renewal which is set to expire at the end of the month. However, it is understood that only final details are remaining before the 33-year-old signs his extension.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2021 07:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).