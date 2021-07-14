Lionel Messi is a currently free agent following the expiration of his contract with Barcelona last month. Several European heavyweights including French giants Paris Saint Germain have been linked with the six-time Ballon d’Or winner but according to reports in Spain, the Parisian outfit have ended their pursuit of signing the 34-year-old Argentine. Lionel Messi Alters Vacation Plans After Bomb Scare at Argentina's Rosario Airport.

As per a recent report from Marca, Paris Saint Germain have given up on Lione Messi despite the 34-year-old being a free agent. The Parisian club on multiple occasions have shown their interest in signing the Argentine but have eventually decided to shelve their attempts to land the Copa America winner. Lionel Messi's Contract Renewal is Progressing Adequately, Says FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta.

It is understood that despite him being without a club, but Lionel Messi is closer to signing a new contract with Barcelona. The Catalan club’s president Joan Laporta, on several occasions, has stated that the renewal talks are underway and progressing in a positive manner.

Barcelona are one of the clubs severely impacted by poor management in the past along with the COVID-19 pandemic and are in dire need of reducing their wage bill to fit La Liga’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations if they are to renew Lionel Messi.

The Catalan giants need to reduce their wage bill and this has touted the reason which has pushed the 34-year-old’s renewal even further. Barcelona are looking to sell some of the players in order to reduce the salary cap and following which they can re-register Lionel Messi as a first-team player again.

The Argentina star recently participated in Copa America 2021 ending his wait for a trophy with the national team as the Albiceleste won a first major title since 1993. Lionel Scaloni’s team defeated competition favourites Brazil in the final to emerge as South American champions.

