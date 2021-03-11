Lionel Messi scored a spectacular goal but missed a penalty as Barcelona crashed out of the UEFA Champions League after a 5-2 aggregate score defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16. They were held to 1-1 draw at the Parc des Princes on the night. This is the first time since 2006-07 Barcelona have been knocked out from the UCL from the first knockout round after 13 consecutive quarter-final appearances. Messi has also now gone six seasons without winning the Champions League. He was trolled on Twitter for the penalty miss and another poor performance. PSG 1–1 Barcelona Goal Video Highlights: Lionel Messi-Led Barca Knocked Out of UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona needed to score four goals without conceding any to overturn a 1-4 deficit from the first leg to keep their hopes alive. But the La Liga side fell behind in the 30th minute when PSG were awarded a penalty for a Clement Lenglet foul on Leandro Paredes. Kylian Mbappe, who had become just the third player to score a hat-trick against Barcelona in the Champions League, stepped up and calmly converted to give PSG the lead.

But Barcelona restored parity just seven minutes later when Messi struck from 30 yards out. The Argentine received a pass from Pedri in midfield took two touches to set himself up and smashed into the top bin to equalise for Barcelona. Then at the brisk of half-time Barcelona were awarded a penalty of their own. Messi stepped up and smashed it hard through the middle but the shot was saved by PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas. Messi was heavily trolled on Twitter for squandering an opportunity to give Barcelona the lead. Take a look at some top reactions.

His penalty miss at the end of the first half ended Barcelona’s hopes of making a famous comeback. They tried in the second-half but could not breach the PSG defence and eventually bowed out of the tournament.

