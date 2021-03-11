Barcelona attempted but failed as Paris Saint-Germain survived to reach the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, 5-2 on aggregate, after playing a 1-1 draw in the second leg. Barcelona, who arrived in Paris needing to overturn a 1-4 deficit from the first leg, dominated the play but failed to find the net. Barcelona made a total of 21 shots in the match, had 10 on target but failed to score more than once. The hosts, in contrast, scored a goal from three on target. PSG sat deep allowing Barcelona to dominate the game and keep the ball more. But the visitors’ profligacy in front of goal undid their hard work on the night. Erling Haaland Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi to Become Youngest Player to Score 20 Goals in UCL.

It was PSG, who scored first on the night when referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot for a foul on Leandro Paredes by Clement Lenglet. Kylian Mbappe stepped up and calmly found the corner to put the home side 1-0 ahead on the night but 5-1 clear on aggregate. Barcelona now needed to score five goals to advance ahead. They got one just seven minutes later when Messi struck beautifully from 30 yards out after a couple of touches to set himself up. 3 Reasons Why Cristiano Ronaldo Should Leave Juventus After Yet Another UEFA Champions League Disappointment.

He had the chance to put Barcelona ahead at the brisk of half-time when the visitors were awarded a penalty. Antoine Griezmann went down under pressure from Layvin Kurzawa and referee Taylor had little qualms in awarding Barcelona a penalty. But unlike his shot, which was sweet and into the top bin, Messi struck the penalty hard and straight which Navas saved.

PSG vs Barcelona Goal Video Highlights

The visitors dominated the second-half and, like in the first, had more shots on target and played the ball more but could not find the net. Ousmane Dembele was guilty of missing four clear-cut chances while others around him experienced similar disappointing nights. Barcelona were knocked out of the Champions League from the round of 16 stage for the first time after 13 consecutive quarter-final appearances.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2021 09:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).