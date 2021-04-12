For the last few years, we have been hearing the debate about Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The debate refuses to rest for now. The two have been compared quite often for a long time now and the fans or the football pundits have never come to a conclusion about who between the two is better. Now, Usain Bolt, the former sprinter was asked to pick between the two stalwarts. Like many others, he was also in a dilemma while making a choice. But in the end, he picked CR7 as his favourite man. Cristiano Ronaldo Apparently Gave His Shirt to Ball Boy After Juventus vs Genoa, Serie A 2020-21 Match, Journalist Dismisses Reports of CR7 Throwing Away His Shirt in Anger (Watch Video).

“It is difficult for me to choose because I support Argentina, but I am a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo,” said Bolt. The two football stalwarts are in their 30s but both CR7 or Messi have shown no signs of ageing. In fact, they are getting better with time as they are still rescripting many records and creating newer ones. Cristiano Ronaldo recently became the highest goal-scorer of all time. Currently, Ronaldo has 740 goals in his kitty. He has 638 club goals and the rest 102 are international goals.

On the other hand, Lionel Messi made the most number of appearances for Barcelona recently. The club even presented him with a jersey which he wore during his debut. So far in his career, Messi has scored 704 goals out of which 634 are club goals and the rest are international goals for Argentina.

