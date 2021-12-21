Lionel Messi was indeed top of the world when he won his record seventh Ballon d'Or title weeks ago but his performance for PSG, especially in Ligue 1, has not been that great. The Argentine superstar moved to the French capital in a sensational move from Barcelona this summer and has found life difficult in the new league, scoring just once. And PSG sporting director Leonardo gave an honest verdict about Messi's performance so far in Ligue 1. Barcelona Transfer News: Catalans Eye Edinson Cavani Move in January

"If you start arguing about Messi, you don't know anything about football. His numbers in these months have been incredible," he said, as quoted in an interview with Le JDD and Europe1, adding, "He and Mbappe have participated in almost all the club's goals; he has been decisive. He has been playing the same way for 20 years. Things change when you have other players beside you on the team."

Messi's position too has not helped. The Argentine played as a number 10 in Barcelona but Mauricio Pochettino has deployed him on the right-wing with Kylian Mbappe playing as the sole striker. Messi needs to start scoring more goals in Ligue 1 regularly or else he might fall short of scoring a minimum of 20 league goals for the first time since the 2007-08 season. Messi nonetheless has scored five goals for PSG in the Champions League this season.

"But he is adaptable because he is a genius and the other geniuses have to adapt to him," Leonardo added. Messi would aim to bring PSG European glory this season. They drew Real Madrid in the last 16 in the Champions League and sit on top of the Ligue 1 points table with 13 points table.

