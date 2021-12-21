Barcelona are looking to strengthen their squad in the winter transfer window as the club are looking to make some additions to their team in January in hopes of competing at a higher level. One of the priorities for the Blaugranas is a goal-scorer and Manchester United star Edinson Cavani is tipped to make the move to Spain given his limited game-time in England this season. Barcelona Registers 3-2 Win over Elche in La Liga 2021-22 Match (Watch Goal Highlights).

According to a report from Sport, Barcelona are hoping to sign Edinson Cavani in January as they are in search of a proven goal-scorer. However, it is understood that the Uruguayan's departure from Manchester United will depend on the future of Anthony Martial, who is also tipped to leave the Red Devils when the transfer window begins.

Edinson Cavani was an important member of the Manchester United squad last season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but the Uruguayan has struggled for minutes this term following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho and is hoping to leave the Premier League outfit in search of regular game-time.

But it is understood that with the future of Anthony Martial still unclear, Barcelona could face some resistance in their attempt to persuade Manchester United to let the Uruguayan move to La Liga as the Red Devils are only willing to let one striker leave in January.

Barcelona have struggled for goals this season since the departure of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint Germain. Memphis Depay is the top scorer for the club with 8 goals in all competitions followed by Ansu Fati with four but both the players are currently on the injured list.

