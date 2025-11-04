Argentine legend Lionel Messi and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, celebrated their eldest son Thiago's 13th birthday with a spectacular Barcelona-themed style party. The entire celebration was a vivid display of the family's enduring connection to the Catalan club, which shaped the formative years of Lionel Messi’s career and his life. Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, shared pictures on her Instagram handle that captured the essence of the club, reminding fans that despite Messi playing for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, Barcelona remains in their family identity. History! Lionel Messi Becomes First MLS Player To Score 40 Goals in Calendar Year Across All Competitions, Achieves Feat During Nashville SC vs Inter Miami MLS Cup 2025 Playoffs.

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo's elder son Thiago was born on November 2, 2012. Thiago, who celebrated his 13th birthday, was dressed in Barcelona's 2024-25 third kit with a personalised "Thiago 13" shirt. Lionel Messi's wife captioned the heartwarming post, "How beautiful it is to celebrate you Thiagui 🤍 13 🎂🎂. We love you so so much 🤍🎂🤍🎂."

Lionel Messi’s Son Thiago Celebrates Birthday in Barcelona Style

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonela Roccuzzo (@antonelaroccuzzo)

Talking about Lionel Messi, the legendary footballer was with Barcelona from 2004 to 2021. During this time, Messi played 837 matches and scored 709 goals across all competitions. Lionel Messi’s Son Thiago Messi Scores 11 Goals During Inter Miami vs Atlanta United U-13 MLS Cup 2025 Match.

The Argentine legend won 10 league titles, seven Copa Del Rey, four Catalonia Cup, three World Club Championship, eight Spanish Super Cup, four European Cup, three European Super Cup and two Catalan Super Cup, establishing his legacy with the club.

Currently, Lionel Messi is playing for Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer. The great footballer recently became the first player to score 40 goals in a calendar year across all competitions in MLS. Messi achieved this feat during the Nashville SC vs Inter Miami MLS Super Cup 2025 match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2025 02:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).