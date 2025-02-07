Lionel Messi is known for his scoring prowess and also for his goal creations. His sons – Thiago and Mateo are also in to football with both representing the Inter Miami CF for U13 and U9 sides respectively. 11-year-old Thiago is considered good in scoring goals and it was once again proved when he netted whopping 11 goals against Atlanta United in U-13 MLS Cup match. He scored five goals in the first half and six in the second half. Ironically Atlanta United knocked out Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami CF in MLS Cup 2024 with a first-round win. Lionel Messi to Attend NFL Super Bowl 2025, Kansas City Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Playing in Front of ‘GOAT’ (Watch Video).

Lionel Messi’s Son Thiago Messi Scores 11 Goals During Inter Miami vs Atlanta United U-13 MLS Cup 2025

🚨 THIAGO MESSI 🇦🇷𝗘𝗡 𝗠𝗢𝗗𝗘 𝗚𝗢𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗔𝗖𝗛𝗜𝗡𝗘 ! ⚽🔥 Alors qu'il évolue actuellement avec les U13 de l’Inter Miami 🇺🇸, le fils de Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 a inscrit 𝟭𝟭 𝗯𝘂𝘁𝘀 𝗲𝗻 𝘂𝗻 𝘀𝗲𝘂𝗹 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 ! 😳👏 𝗧𝗲𝗹 𝗽𝗲̀𝗿𝗲, 𝘁𝗲𝗹𝘀 𝗳𝗶𝗹𝘀 👶👨⚽🐐 pic.twitter.com/IbygUozAFz — BeFootball (@_BeFootball) February 6, 2025

