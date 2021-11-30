Lionel Messi had come to the Ballon d'Or 2021 event gala night with his three sons Thiago, Ciro and Mateo Messi and of course his beautiful wife Antonella Roccuzzo. The family of five even posed for several pictures on the red carpet and proceeded to the awards ceremony. No sooner, Lionel Messi's name was announced for winning the Ballon d'Or 2021, Thiago Messi who was sitting with his brothers broke into a little dance while being seated. While Messi's wife Antonella could not hide her happiness and was seen clapping for her husband's achievement. Barcelona Congratulates Former Captain Lionel Messi for Winning Seventh Ballon d’Or Award, Catalan Giants Celebrate Pedri’s Kopa Trophy 2021 Win.

The super cute reaction of Mateo was captured by the camera in the room and the official Twitter handle of French football shared the clip of the incident. This was the seventh time that Lionel Messi had collected the Ballon d'Or award and the fans were overjoyed with the development. Many footballers including Kylian Mbappe, Paulo Dybala, Neymar Jr, Achraf Hakimi and others shared the picture of Lionel Messi on their social media handles and congratulated the Argentine for his feat. For now, let's have a look at the super cute video of Thiago Messi on social media by French Football.

Video:

Dad won an other Ballon d'Or, let's dance kids 🕺#ballondor pic.twitter.com/MNH8OYKkZa — Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021

The official handle of Barcelona also congratulated their former player Lionel Messi for his achievement. They shared a picture of Lionel Messi on social media and also lauded Pedri Kopa Trophy 2021 win.

