Italy are up against Lithuania in their next assignment in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. The encounter takes place at the LFF Stadium in Lithuania on Thursday (April 1). The Azzurri have been brilliant this season as they sit at the top of the table alongside Switzerland. They thrashed Northern Ireland 2-0 in their first match before defeating Bulgaria by the same margin away from home. Lithuania, on the other hand, began their campaign with a 0-1 defeat to Switzerland over the weekend. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of Lithuania vs Italy match. England vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers Live Streaming: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match in IST.

Going by the recent form of both sides, Italy will take the field as definite favourites. The head-to-head record between the two sides also speaks in the Azzurri’s favour. Lithuania have never beaten Italy in the six times they have faced each other. Italy have won four and drawn the other two games. The two sides, however, met last in 2008 and Lithuania must put their best foot forward to defeat the visiting side. As the upcoming contest gets lined-up, let’s look at the streaming and other information.

When is Lithuania vs Italy, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Lithuania vs Italy clash in FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers clash will be played at the LFF Stadium in Lithuania on April 1, 2021 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 012:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Lithuania vs Italy, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels to watch live telecast of Lithuania vs Italy on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Lithuania vs Italy, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Lithuania vs Italy, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers live streaming online.

