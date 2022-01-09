Liverpool will face League 1 cup Shrewsbury in the latest round of FA Cup 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at Anfield in Merseyside on January 09, 2021 (Sunday). The Reds will start as the favourites to advance to the next round of the competition. Meanwhile, fans searching for Liverpool vs Shrewsbury, FA Cup 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Chelsea 5–1 Chesterfield, FA Cup 2021–22 Video Highlights: Blues Advance With Easy Victory at Home.

Liverpool have been dealing with a COVID-19 situation among their squad which has seen several staff members including manager Jurgen Klopp test positive for the virus. However, the German is expected to be on the sidelines for this clash but given their busy fixture in the Premier League, the Merseyside club are likely to field a second-string XI for the encounter. Meanwhile, Shrewsbury have lost their two meetings against Liverpool in the competition but will hope for an unlikely upset.

When is Liverpool vs Shrewsbury, FA Cup 2021-22 Football Match? (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury match in FA Cup 2021-21 will be played at Anfield in Merseyside on January 09, 2022 (Sunday). The match is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Shrewsbury, FA Cup 2021-22 Football Match?

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury match will be live telecast on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of Sony Network and will be live telecasting the matches. Fans can switch to Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to follow the live-action of the FA Cup encounter.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Liverpool vs Shrewsbury, FA Cup 2021-22 Football Match?

The match will also be available on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Pictures Network, will be live streaming the Liverpool vs Shrewsbury for its online fans in India.

