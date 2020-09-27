Atletico Madrid will begin their La Liga 2020-21 campaign on Sunday (September 27, 2020) against Granada at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. The Los Rojiblancos, who are known for being a home to some of the greatest strikers in world football, turned heads when they signed Luis Suarez on a free transfer from Barcelona. However, fans have to wait to see the Uruguayan in an Atletico Madrid shirt. Luis Suarez Completes Transfer to Atletico Madrid, Uruguayan Striker Signs Two-Year Contract.

Luis Saurez, who moved to Spain in 2014, when he signed for Barcelona, decided to leave the Catalan club after six years and several trophies to embrace a new challenge. The Uruguayan in his stint at the Blaugranas scored goals for fun, becoming the third-highest goal-scorer in the club’s history. The 33-year-old completed his transfer to Atletico Madrid this week and has been involved in the matchday squad in the very first game.

However, Luis Suarez will have to wait for his debut at the Spanish capital side as despite being named in the squad for the game against Granada, the 33-year-old has to do with a place on the bench. Joao Felix, Diego Costa, Yannick Carrasco and Angel Correa start in the attack for the Los Rojiblancos.

Atletico Madrid Starting XI

Atletico Madrid were inconsistent in the league last season as despite finishing third in the table, they were 17 points behind leaders Real Madrid. Scoring goals was the main issue for Diego Simeone's men last year as Diego Costa struggled with injuries while Alvaro Morata was poor in front of the post.

However, Atletico Madrid hope that the addition of Luis Suarez will solve their problems in the final third as the 33-year-old scored 16 goals from 28 appearances in the league last season. His partnership with Joao Felix will be very crucial for Simeone’s men throughout the season.

Atletico Madrid Playing XI: Jan Oblak (GK), Kieran Tripper, Stefan Savic, Felippe, Renan Lodi, Angel Correa, Koke, Saul Niguez, Yannick Carrasco, Joao Felix, Diego Costa.

Granada Playing XI: Rui Silva (GK), Ramon Azeez, Victor Diaz, Jesus Vallejo, Domingos Duarte, Folquier, Kenedy, Yangel Hererra, Antonio Puertas, Luis Milla, Jorge Molina

