Luis Suarez has completed his move from Barcelona to Atletico Madrid on Friday. The Uruguayan will wear the number 9 shirt at the Los Rojiblancos from this season onwards. The 33-year-old started his journey in the Spanish league in 2014 when he signed for the Catalan club and after six years and several trophies with the Blaugranas, he has joined Diego Simeone's side on a free transfer. Luis Suarez All Set to Join Atletico Madrid After Spending Six Years With Barcelona, Heartbroken Fans Post Tweets on Social Media.

Luis Suarez completed his medical with Atletico Madrid today and has also joined the squad for training. The Spanish side have given the Uruguayan the famous number ‘9’ shirt which was previously worn by the likes of Fernando Torres, Radamel Falcao and David Villa. So the 33-year-old will have big shoes to fill.

The Number 9

First Day at Office

Luis Suarez in Training

Luis Suarez will be Atletico Madrid’s second major signing of the season as they have also made Yannick Carrasco’s loan move permanent. The former Barcelona striker has joined the club with a contract until 2022 and will play a crucial role for Diego Simeone throughout the season. Diego Costa is the other major forward at the Argentine manager’s disposal as Alvaro Morata has moved on to Juventus.

Atletico Madrid will begin their La Liga 2020-21 season on Sunday (September 27) against Granada at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium. Luis Suarez might play some part in that game as he will have two training sessions before the game to make his case for a spot on the squad for the weekend clash.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2020 10:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).