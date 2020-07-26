Luke Shaw was left out of the matchday squad named by Manchester United for their final Premier League 2019-20 clash against Leicester City. Man United and Leicester City face each other in a blockbuster final day encounter in the Premier League with both teams fighting to finish in the top four of the league points table as well as qualify for the Champions League. United are placed third in the standings and can finish inside the top four with a draw against Leicester City, who must win to keep their Champions League fate in their own hands. Manchester United, Leicester City Fans Troll Each Other Ahead of Crucial Premier League 2019–20 Match (See Reactions).

Manchester United need only a draw to secure their place in the top European competition. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named the same squad that started against West Ham. But the big miss from United’s matchday squad was the absence of left-back Shaw, who hasn’t appeared since hobbling off against Southampton. Leicester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2019–20: Mason Greenwood, Jamie Vardy and Other Players to Watch Out.

Shaw was deemed fit and was expected to be in the squad for the Leicester clash if not in the starting XI but surprisingly was excluded from the squad itself.

Solskjaer had mentioned that the 25-year-old will undergo a late test to prove his fitness ahead of the match but expected the English left-back to be available for the Leicester trip. “Axel (Tuanzebe) and Phil (Jones) are out. The others (Shaw and Bailly) I will give enough time to prove their fitness,” Solskjaer had mentioned at the pre-match conference. But while Eric Bailey was named among the substitutes, Shaw was not part of the squad.

Meanwhile, United are placed third in the standings and a draw for them will be enough to finish in the top four. In case they lose to Leicester, United will have to hope that Wolves beat Chelsea in the other match to stay within the top four. For Leicester, win is the safest option to secure Champions League football. If they draw, then Brendan Rodgers’ men will have to pray that Wolves beat Chelsea, who are placed fourth and are a point ahead of Leicester, to finish in the top four.

