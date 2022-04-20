Manchester City will take on Brighton in the latest round of Premier League 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on April 20, 2022 (late Wednesday night) as both teams aim for maximum points from the encounter. Meanwhile, fans searching for Manchester City vs Brighton, EPL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United, EPL 2021-22: Cristiano Ronaldo-Less Man Utd Handed Defeat (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Manchester City have dropped to second place in the points table after Liverpool’s thrashing of Manchester United. Pep Guardiola’s men will be aiming to match that result as they look to regain their top spot in the standings. Meanwhile, Brighton have gotten out of their slump and registered back-to-back wins and will be aiming to record an upset and play a huge role in the title race.

The Manchester City vs Brighton match in Premier League 2021-22 will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on April 21, 2022 (Thursday). The match is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Manchester City vs Brighton match will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India and will be live telecasting the matches.

The match will also be available on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Manchester City vs Brighton for its online fans in India.

