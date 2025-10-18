Manchester City vs Everton Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Manchester City are mounting a Premier League title run and have climbed up to the fifth spot in the points table after a slow start to the campaign. The former English champions have 13 points from 7 games played and are currently fifth in the standings. They host Everton in their latest fixture, looking to secure crucial three points which will get them close to Arsenal and Liverpool. Opponents Everton are just two points off them and are in the eighth spot. They have been difficult to beat so far and they will certainly test Manchester City in this tie. Chelsea Manager Enzo Maresca Confirms Cole Palmer Out for Six Weeks With Groin Injury.

Manchester City heads into the game without the services of Abdukodir Khusanov, Omar Marmoush, Rayan Ait-Nouri, and Rodri. Nico Gonzalez will feature as the central defensive midfield for the home team with Phil Foden, Tijjani Reijnders, Jeremy Doku, and Savinho as the attacking quartet ahead if him. The in form Erling Haaland occupies the central striker role for the team.

Everton will be without Jack Grealish, their player of the season so far as he is ineligible to play against his parent club. Beto will play the lone striker up top in the attacking third while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall slots in behind him in the no 10 role. Iliman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil on the wings will need to make sure they track the Manchester City runners.

Manchester City vs Everton Match Details

Match Manchester City vs Everton Date Saturday, October 18 Time 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Etihad Stadium Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Manchester City vs Everton, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Manchester City will play host to Chelsea in the Premier League 2025-26 on Saturday, October 18. The Man City vs Everton EPL 2025-26 match is set to be played at Etihad Stadium in Manchester and starts at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Everton, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Manchester City vs Everton live telecast viewing option might be available on Star Sports Network TV. For Man City vs Everton online viewing options, read below. Former England Forward Michael Owen Surprised by Arsenal Fan Base in India; India Cricketer Sanju Samson Confesses Love for Liverpool (Watch Video).

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Manchester City vs Everton, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

JioHotstar, Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can find a viewing option for the Manchester City vs Everton Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Manchester City will not find it easy breaking down Everton, but should find a way to secure a victory

