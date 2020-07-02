Manchester City will take on newly crowned EPL 2019-20 champions Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium. Liverpool had won the Championship last week. Now, in this article, we bring you the predicted line-ups for the game but before that let's have a look at the preview of the match first. Liverpool has the luxury of playing the full squad and Jurgen Klopp has said that the Reds would get into an attacking mode. In fact, Virgil van Dijk also had informed that they would want to aim to win the remaining games. MCI vs LIV Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Manchester City vs Liverpool Football Match.

So the hosts would miss out on the services of Fernandinho who had picked up a red card during the match against Chelsea. Manchester City's Sergio Aguero has been ruled out for the rest of the season and joining him on the bench would be Eric Garcia. John Stones is doubtful for the upcoming game. Whereas Jurgen Klopp os quite relaxed when it comes to injuries and will present the full squad for the match. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have been into a Golden Boot race and the two will again be the key players for the upcoming game. Now, let's have a look at the predicted line-up for the match below

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Mendy; Rodri, Gundogan; Silva, de Buryne, Sterling; Jesus

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Manchester City is expected to go with 4-2-3-1 line-up, whereas the Reds will go with 4-3-3. Stay tuned to the page for more updates of the match. Liverpool will be surely looking to complete a Premier League double over City for just the third time.

