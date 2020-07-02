So the Premier League champions Liverpool will be hosted by Manchester City at 12.45 am IST and the Reds will want to keep up their winning streak. Now in this article, we shall bring to you the Dream11 prediction for the MCI vs LIV which will be hosted at the Etihad Stadium, but before that let’s have a look at the preview of the match. Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool in an interview said that they wouldn’t want to defend the title next year and would be on an attacking mode as the teams like Manchester City and Chelsea would come back stronger. Virgil van Dijk Warns Liverpool Opponents Ahead of Their EPL 2019-20 Restart, Says ‘With Two Wins, We Will Be Champions; but It Doesn’t Stop There’.

Fernandinho has been suspended for a couple of matches as he picked up a red card against Chelsea. Sergio Aguero has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to an injury and joining him is Eric Garcia. Liverpool has the luxury to present the full squad for the game as it has no injury concerns. Now, let's have a look at the Dream11 prediction.

Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Ederson Santana de Moraes(MCI) should be the keeper for this game.

Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Alexander-Arnold (LIV), Van Dijk (LIV), Laporte (MCI), Mendy (MCI) must be the players in your defence.

Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Jordan Henderson (LIV), Kevin De Bruyne (MCI), and Fabinho (LIV) must be the players in your midfield.

Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Mohamed Salah (LIV), Sadio Mane (LIV), Gabriel Jesus (MCI) must fill the remaining slots.

Ederson (MCI) must be picked as your captain while Salah (LIV) can be named as the vice-captain.

