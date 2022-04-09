Everton clinched a massive win over Manchester United in the Premier League on April 9, Saturday. Anthony Gordon scored the only goal of the game in the 27th minute as the Toffees emerged winners. Manchester United are almost out of the top-four race now.

A huge three points for Frank Lampard’s side! 🔵 #EVEMUN pic.twitter.com/r4F54KWMUA — Premier League (@premierleague) April 9, 2022

