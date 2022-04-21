Manchester United are looking to strengthen their squad in the summer as they hope to challenge for the Premier League title once again. Erik ten Hag is set to be appointed as the new manager and now the clubs are looking to sign players to fit in the Dutchman's system. Ine of the stars on the Red Fecils radar in RB Leipzig forward, Chrostopher Nkunku. Manchester United Transfer News: Erik ten Hag Set To Join Premier League Giants.

According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United are interested in acquiring the services of Christopher Nkunku. However, the French international has a number of clubs interested. It is understood that the Red Devils are in a race with three other clubs to sign the forward. Manchester United Transfer News: Real Madrid Considering Move For Edinson Cavani.

Christopher Nkunku has attracted interest from Italy and England as both the Milan clubs and Arsenal along with Manchester United are also hoping to land the RB Leipzig striker. The Frenchman is having a great season and could cost around £52 million in the summer.

The forward has a contract with RB Leipzig until 2023 and is yet to sign a new deal. It is understood that the Germans would like for Nkunku to complete his current deal but are willing to let go of the superstar for the correct transfer fee.

Christopher Nkunku has been one of the star performers in Europe this season. The Frenchman has been involved in 49 goals in 45 appearances this season, scoring 30 times and assisting 19.

The Frenchman's high price could potentially see some of the clubs pull out of the race to sign him if it becomes a bidding war. Manchester United have the financial backing to compete with anyone in the market and can land the striker if they really want.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2022 02:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).