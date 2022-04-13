Manchester United's search for a new manager seems to be reaching its final stages as the club have finalised the next man to lead the club. It is understood that Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag will be taking over the helm at Old Trafford. The Dutchman will be the fifth permanent manager appointed by the Red Devils since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sister Elma Aveiro Defends Man Utd Star After he Smashed Fan’s Phone at Everton.

According to a report from Goal, talks between Manchester United and Erik Ten Hag are in advanced stages and the Dutchman will be appointed as the new manager. It is understood that the deal has not been completed yet but it is a matter of time before the current Ajax boss takes charge of the Premier League giants.

Manchester United had a huge list of manager on their radar including Mauricio Pochettino. However, Erik Ten Hag seemed to be the right choice for the project and to take the club forward as they aim to recreate the past success.

Ten Hag became the preferred choice in the last couple of weeks and it is understood the 52-year-old has now agreed to take the position and an announcement could be made soon.

Erik Ten Hag has been sensational at Ajax. The Dutchman has been able to get the best out of a team that loses its top talent every year. The Dutch outfit has been particularly brilliant in the Champions League, where they have consistently produced sensational performances, even making it to the semifinals during the 2018-19 season.

Ten Hag has won the Eredivisie twice with Ajax along with the domestic cup competition. They are once again involved in a tight-title race this season and have a four-point lead over Eindhoven with five games to go.

