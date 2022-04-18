Paulo Dybala's chapter with Juventus seems to be coming to an end. The Argentine has been a part of the Bianconeri set up since 2015. But in recent years, injuries and lack of form have seen him fall down the pecking order with the Turin giants. The 28-year-old is expected to part ways in the summer and search for a new club. Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Set To Leave Manchester United After Erik ten Hag Becomes New Manager.

According to the Italian news outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, Manchester United are interested in acquiring the services of the Argentine forward. It is understood that the club have met with the player's agent to discuss a possible move to bring him to Old Trafford in the summer.

The move seems to be made in tandem with the arrival of Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman is expected to take over the managerial duties at Manchester United and the club have decided that Paulo Dybala will be a perfect fit for the new manager's system.

Erik ten Hag likes to play possession-based football and the Argentine will be a good fit. Paulo Dybala can operate on the wings or even through the middle depending on the team's needs. In addition, the forward is a constant goal-threat and has shown his playmaking abilities in the past.

The 28-year-old's contract with Juventus is set to expire in the summer. But both parties have failed to reach on an agreement. The forward will become a free agent in the summer. There are several clubs interested in Paulo Dybala but Manchester United want to land him on a free transfer.

