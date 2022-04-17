Cristiano Ronaldo would reportedly be on his way out of Manchester United after Erik ten Hag officially joins the club as manager next season. There has been a lot of reports of late stating that the Dutchman is set to take over the manager's job at Old Trafford after Ralf Rangnick vacates the spot. And according to a latest report from The Daily Star, Ronaldo is understood to not be part of ten Hag's plans. Cristiano Ronaldo Hat-trick Video: Watch Manchester United Star Convert a Free-Kick into a Goal

Ronaldo has been in good form for Manchester United this season, his latest outing yielding a hattrick which helped the Red Devils defeat Norwich City 3-2. The Portuguese star however, has failed to inspire his side to a title challenge this season and it is highly likely that the Red Devils fail to secure a top-four spot in the Premier League. While there remains the option of extending his contract by a year, Ronaldo might leave Manchester United if there's no Champions League football at Old Trafford next season.

With 21 goals across competitions for Manchester United, he is the highest scorer for his club this season and if he leaves, it would certainly leave a gap in the side. It has been learnt that Manchester United have expressed interest in signing Darwin Nunez from Benfica should Ronaldo leaves the club.

