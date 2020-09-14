Manchester United have their eyes set on Jadon Sancho and want to sign the English star in the summer but with Borussia Dortmund, standing firm on their asking price for the winger, the Premier League side are looking at alternatives. Several players such as Michael Chiesa, Douglas Costa have been linked with the Red Devils and according to reports in England, the record English champions now have their eyes set on Ivan Perisic. Jadon Sancho Transfer News Latest Update: Manchester United Ready to Give Up on Borussia Dortmund Star Until Next Summer.

The Croatian recently was on loan at Bayern Munich from Inter Milan and won the Champions League title with the German side. But after the completion of his loan period, has returned back to Itlay. For the time being, Perisic is an Internazionale player but several clubs are interested in his signature with one of them being Manchester United. Manchester United Focused on Winning Trophies, Not on Top-Four Finish, Says Defender Luke Shaw.

The record Premier League champions have identified Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho as their main transfer priority. But the German side are reluctant to sell the forward for any price lower than his asking fee of £108m, which has made the deal complicated as Manchester United are not willing to pay the price in full.

And with the Jadon Sancho transfer in doubt, as per The Telegraph Manchester United are looking to sign Ivan Perisic as his alternative. The Croatian played a crucial role in Bayern Munich’s Champions League run and will certainly improve Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side. The 31-year-old winger has a huge amount of experience and has played in Bundesliga and Serie A.

Ivan Perisic’s transfer fee is around €15 million which is significantly lower than the asking price of Jadon Sancho and can be used for strengthening of other areas. If United manage to land the winger, he will be their second summer signing after Ajax’s Donny Van De Beek.

