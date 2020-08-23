Manchester United are ready to give up their interest on Jadon Sancho this summer and look for alternate options. The Red Devils are unwilling to meet Borussia Dortmund’s demand of 108m Pounds transfer fee for the 20-year-old and feel that the German’s club high valuation of Sancho is unrealistic especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis. The club are also yet to agree on the wages and agent fees to complete the deal and have refused to pay the winger a salary close to £300,000-a-week, which would shatter the pay structure manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has put in place since his arrival. Jadon Sancho to Manchester United Transfer News: Borussia Dortmund Star to Put in Request for Move but on One Condition.

The club, according to reports, are now willing to pay the waiting game to land their No 1 target. A report in the Mirror states that United are ready to cool-off their interest on the player for another year and will return with a fresh bid next summer unless both parties reevaluate their expectations and meet toward an agreement. Man United have also already passed the self-imposed deadline of August 5 set by Dortmund for the completion of Sancho’s signing. Manchester United Respond to Club Captain Harry Maguire's Arrest in Greece After Brawl With Police.

Manchester United had publicly called out Dortmund’s deadline as ridiculous and artificial amid insistence from the Bundesliga club’s football director Michael Zorc that Sancho will remain at the club next season. Zorc also revealed that the club had already extended his contract until 2023 giving Dortmund the upper-hand in negotiations.

Sancho, who is interested in a move to Old Trafford, has also refused to put in a transfer request and force a move from Germany this season. He has been at Dortmund for three years now since his move from Manchester City in 2017. United are, therefore, ready to wait patiently for Dortmund to lower their valuation or come back next year for the England international.

Failure to sign Sancho this summer, especially with the clear run they have at the player with no other clubs currently interested, will certainly be seen as a set back for fans of the Premier League club. United made Sancho their priority this summer and taking a step back from the deal will certainly invite criticism of the club’s hierarchy of another transfer blunder.

