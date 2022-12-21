Manchester United return to competitive football for the first time since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with a game against Burnley at home in the Carabao Cup. Erik Ten Haag’s stint as the Red Devils manager so far has been largely positive but if the first half of the season was about consolidation and getting to know the squad better, the second half they will need to push on and achieve the core targets for the campaign. The Carabao Cup represents a decent opportunity for Manchester United to end the Trophy drought at Old Trafford and hence the team will be fully charged for this game. Opponents Burnley are currently the leaders of the English Championship and are on course to return to the Premier League. They can be a bit of an unpredictable team to face given their form. Messi’s Interview as a Kid Goes Viral; Netizens Are Overwhelmed by the Argentina Player’s Humble Beginnings (Watch Video).

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez were involved in the World Cup final and will not feature this evening for the hosts. Martin Dubravka will start in goal with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof in front of him in defense. Casemiro could start in defense with Christian Eriksen beside him while Donny Van de Beek occupies the no 10 spot. Anthony Martial is the undisputed no 9 for the Red Devils with Marcus Rashford coming off the bench if needed.

Ashley Barnes plays as the lone striker for Burnley with Josh Brownhill occupying the slot behind him. The pace of Benson Hedilazio and Darko Churlinov could come in handy for the visitors with United not that good dealing with pace and directness. Samuel Bastien is likely to sit back and protect the backline.

When is Manchester United vs Burnley, Carabao Cup 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details.

Manchester United vs Burnley Round of 16 match in Carabao Cup 2022-23 will be played at the Old Trafford. The EFL Cup match will take place on December 22, 2022 (Wednesday mid-night) and is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Burnley, Carabao Cup 2022-23 Football Match in India?

Sadly, fans in India cannot watch EFL Cup 2022-23 matches on TV as there is no official broadcaster available. So, the Manchester United vs Burnley Carabao Cup 2022-23 match live telecast won't be available in India.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online and Football Score Updates of Manchester United vs Burnley, Carabao Cup 2022-23 Football Match?

With the absence of official broadcaster, there will be no live streaming online available of Manchester United vs Burnley EFL Cup 2022-23 match. However, fans can try watch live streaming of the matching by trying out some VPNs.Manchester United play a game with their first team stars after a long time and could struggle against Burnley. They should however do enough to progress to the next round.

