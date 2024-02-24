Manchester United will be meeting Fulham in the English Premier League with the Red Devils on a four-game winning run. Erik Ten Hag’s men are sixth in the points table with 44 points from 25 games, five short of fourth-placed Aston Villa. The club has had an injury-ravaged season with the majority of the key players missing several games. Despite the struggles, the team is still in the race for Champions League qualification, which bears testament to the effort put in by the club. Fulham are 12th in the table and with just a solitary win in their last five games, the team is struggling. Manchester United versus Fulham will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 8:30 pm IST. Luton Town 1–2 Manchester United, Premier League 2023–24: Rasmus Hojlund's Early Double Helps Red Devils Register Fourth Straight EPL Victory.

The loss of Rasmus Hojlund and Luke Shaw is a major blow to Manchester United with the duo playing a key role in their latest resurgence. Marcus Rashford is likely to play up top with Allejandro Garnacho coming on the left flank. It is an opportunity for Antony to shine for the club but there are no guarantees about him starting. Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo in midfield give the home side the edge.

Armando Broja, Kenny Tete, and Willian have all returned to first-team training for Fulham and are likely to feature against Manchester United. Joao Palhinha will be serving a two-game suspension and is a major missing. Rodrigo Muniz will lead the attack for the visitors with Andreas Pereira playing as the attacking midfielder. Alex Iwobi will drop to central midfield, which is not his natural position on the pitch. Tom Huddlestone, 37, Scores in Manchester United U-21's Win Against Manchester City in Youth Derby (Watch Video).

When is Manchester United vs Fulham, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester United will lock horns with Fulham in a home match in the Premier League 2023-24 on Saturday, February 24. The match will be played at Old Trafford and it starts at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Fulham, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Fulham match on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Fulham, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Fulham football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. It should be a game with plenty of chances created by both teams. Manchester United have not lost to Fulham in their last 16 games in the league. They should find a way to win this game as well.

