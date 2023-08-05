Manchester United will take the stage alongside Lens in the Club Friendly 2023 match on Saturday, August 5 at Old Trafford. Manchester United have not been at their best of late and have succumbed to losses in their previous three pre-season encounters. Moreover, they put their first-choice players on the park in the pre-season clash against Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund but still could not secure a win. While Los Blancos defeated them 2-0, Dortmund handed them a 3-2 loss. Manchester United Renew Partnership With Adidas By 10 Years in Deal Worth More Than USD One Billion

Given the mediocre outings of the Red Devils, the clash on Saturday is an important one as they took to gather momentum before the start of the 2023-24 season of the Premier League. Manchester United would look to bring his A-game into play against Lens and get back to winning ways. It will be interesting to see if Manager Manchester United vs Lens decides to field a full-strength starting XI in the encounter at Old Trafford.

When is Manchester United vs Lens, Club Friendly 2023 Football Match?

Manchester United will square off against Lens in the Club Friendly 2023 clash on Saturday, August 5. The pre-season match is slated to kick-start at 5:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Old Trafford. Manchester United would be eager to show their class on their home ground.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Lens, Club Friendly 2023 Football Match?

There are no official broadcast partners for Manchester United's Club Friendly 2023 matches in India. Therefore, the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Lens match would not be available in India. Manchester United Likely To Announce Decision on Mason Greenwood’s Future at Club on August 14 Ahead of Their EPL 2023-24 Opening Match

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Lens, Club Friendly 2023 Football Match?

Though the live telecast of Manchester United vs Lens will not be available, fans can watch live streaming of this game on the MUTV app and website. Fans can watch the live match on MUTV but they would have to register first. Manchester United would look to redeem themselves in the forthcoming clash and outclass Lens.

