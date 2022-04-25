Mauricio Pochettino is set to be shown the door at PSG, according to a latest report. The Argentine coach won his first-ever league in his managerial career with PSG securing the Ligue 1 title but that is not enough for the team management to have him stay at Parc des Princes. A report in La Parisien states that Pochettino's sacking is imminent with the Argentine having a year left on his current contract. The French champions would have to pay £12.6m in order to relieve Pochettino and his staff of their duties with one-year remaining on their contracts. Neymar Reacts to PSG Fans Booing Him, Says, ‘ I’m Here for Three More Years’

PSG had a decent run in Ligue 1 this season, with them winning their 10th Ligue 1 title following a 1-1 draw against Lens. But their failure to win the Champions League, despite having assembled a squad of superstars with the likes of Neymar, Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Kylian Mbappe among others, is said to have been the reason for the PSG higher-ups to come to this decision. According to reports, the French club also are keen to have Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte take over the role.

Pochettino was one of the favourites to be appointed by Manchester United as their head coach but all those reports were put to rest when the Red Devils signed Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman will thus take over the reins of Manchester United from next season on.

