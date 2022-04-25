Tired of getting booed almost frequently by the fans, Neymar had a response to the home crowd's reaction following their Ligue 1 2021-22 title-clinching victory over Lens on Sunday. PSG drew 1-1 with Lens and it was enough for them to win their 10th league title. But surprisingly, the fans continued to boo and even leave the stadium with the players engrossed in celebrations. Neymar, who has been booed alongside Lionel Messi ever since PSG's exit from the Champions League, had a rather quirky response to offer. Lionel Messi Goal vs Lens: Argentine Star Helps PSG Secure Record-equalling 10th Ligue 1 Title (Watch Video)

While speaking to ESPN Argentina, Neymar sent a message to the booing fans, saying, "I still have a contract with Paris Saint-Germain. I'm here for three more years, so stop [booing] or you'll need more air." This isn't the first time Neymar has been criticised by the fans. But this statement from the Brazilian at least clarifies that the winger is going nowhere soon and will remain at PSG for the upcoming years.

PSG had established themselves to be the Ligue 1 champions pretty early on and they maintained a safe distance all season from their competitors. Despite the league triumph, PSG's season can't be called a success since they have had another failure in Europe--with the Champions League title eluding them once again. Star man Kylian Mbappe is widely rumoured to be on his way out of the club and join Real Madrid in the summer. Also, there's a lot of concern over Messi's form with the Argentine not being able to be at his best ever since joining the club last summer.

