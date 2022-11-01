Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Memphis Depay from Barcelona. The Dutch forward has struggled for playing time under Xavi this season at Barcelona and has found himself fall behind the order of forwards at Camp Nou. The arrival of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha this season has further dented his chances at Barcelona. The forward, who is currently recovering from a thigh injury, was earlier rumoured to be leaving Camp Nou in the summer but a deal was not possible. Lionel Messi Transfer News: Barcelona Face Competition From Inter Miami for Argentine's Signing

According to a report in Sport, Juventus are set to reignite their attention in the Dutch forward. The Bianconeri have been knocked out of the Champions League this season with them failing to qualify for the round of 16. In addition to that, they find themselves in the seventh spot in Serie A and need some quality performances to ensure Champions League qualification next season. They might want to bolster their attack and Depay would be a great addition.

The Dutchman joined Barcelona from Lyon in 2021 and scored 13 times last season in all competitions. Reports also suggest that Juventus might face some competition, from the likes of Serie A rivals Roma to acquire Memphis Depay’s signature.

