AC Milan will aim to continue their unbeaten streak this season when they host Lille in their third Group H match in Europa League 2020-21 on November 6 (Friday). Milan are unbeaten in their last six Serie A matches and have also won both of their previous two Group H matches so far this season. Lille also are unbeaten so far this season but have drawn one and won one of the two matches they have played in the Europa League. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all the tips and predictions to pick the best team for MIL vs LIL match should scroll down for all information.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who was expected to be rested for this match, could start for Milan. But Mateo Musacchio and Samu Castillejo are still out for Stefano Pioli’s side. Lille Centre-back Jose Fonte is doubtful for this match. Both teams have otherwise strong squads available at their disposal.

MIL vs LIL, UEL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (MIL) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

MIL vs LIL, UEL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Diogo Dalot (MIL), Sven Botman (LIL) and Theo Hernandez (MIL) will be the three defenders.

MIL vs LIL, UEL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Brahim Diaz (MIL), Boubakary Soumare (LIL), Nanitamo Ikone (LIL) and Renato Sanches (LIL) should be made the four midfielders.

MIL vs LIL, UEL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Zlatan Ibrahimovic (MIL), Ante Rebic (MIL) and Jonathan Bamba (LIL) will be the three forwards.

MIL vs LIL, UEL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Gianluigi Donnarumma (MIL), Diogo Dalot (MIL), Sven Botman (LIL), Theo Hernandez (MIL), Brahim Diaz (MIL), Boubakary Soumare (LIL), Nanitamo Ikone (LIL), Renato Sanches (LIL), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (MIL), Ante Rebic (MIL) and Jonathan Bamba (LIL).

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic (MIL) should be made the captain of this Dream11 fantasy team while Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare (LIL) will be the vice-captain.

