Barcelona and Granada are all set to take on each other tonight. Miralem Pjanic has made a comeback into the squad for Barcelona for their La Liga 2021 match against Granada. He had been out of action for about 10 days with a knee injury. The match will be played at Camp Nou in the backyard of Barcelona. The home team has announced a 23-member squad for the game. Talking about the Barcelona squad, the team has no new injury concerns. Martin Braithwaite is yet to recover from his ankle issue and is out again. In the past weekend, they had beaten Villareal 2-1. Barcelona vs Granada, La Liga 2020–21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How To Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

There have been a couple of more names who are missing out on the squad. Both Ansu Fati and Philippe Coutinho are down with a knee injury. Whereas, the visiting team will be heavily bothered as they have to do away with six main players. Rui Silva has a muscle injury. Jesus Vallejo (knock), Carlos Neva (hamstring), Domingos Duarte (knee), Neyder Lozano (head) and Luis Milla (hamstring) all will be out.

Now, let's have a look at the predicted XI for the game below:

Barcelona Probable Lineup (3-5-2): ter Stegen; Mingueza, Pique, Lenglet; Roberto, de Jong, Busquets, Pedri, Alba; Messi, Griezmann

Granada Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Escandell; Foulquier, Sanchez, Perez, Quini; Gonalons, Herrera; Kenedy, Vico, Machis; Suarez

Barcelona will enter the game with a 3-5-2 formation whereas, Granada could line up with a 4-2-3-1 formation. The match will begin at 10.30 pm IST. Stay tuned for more updates on the game.

