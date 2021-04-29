Barcelona will take on Granada in the latest round of La Liga 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium on April 29, 2021 (Thursday). Both sides are in the top half of the table but have very different objectives heading into this fixture. Meanwhile, fans searching for Barcelona vs Granada, La Liga 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below for more details. Antoine Griezmann Reacts After Scoring a Brace Against Villarreal in La Liga 2021 Match (Check Post).

Barcelona have recovered well in the second half of the season and now have an opportunity to move to the top of the La Liga standings with a win over Granada. The Catalans have won both their games since the El Clasico loss and will be hoping to keep that run going. Meanwhile, Granada have fallen behind in the race for European qualification due to their recent form but will be aiming to get back to winning ways.

When is Barcelona vs Granada, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Barcelona vs Granada match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium. The match will take place on April 29, 2021 (Thursday) and the match is set to begin at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Granada, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, TV channels in India do not hold the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21. So, the Barcelona vs Granada match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Granada, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available, fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Barcelona vs Granada for free.

