Paul Pogba is reportedly set to sign a four-year deal at Juventus, thereby completing a return to the club after six years. The French midfielder was one of the high-profile names to leave Manchester United at the end of last season and he has since then, been heavily linked to a Juventus return. According to a report in the Daily Mail, the free agent would also get a £3.78 million loyalty bonus from United at the expiration of his contract at the end of this month. Latest Football Transfers: Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane Deal Opens Doors for Robert Lewandowski To Join Barcelona

The World Cup winner had earlier left Manchester United as a free agent but returned to join the club in 2016 for a then-record fee of £89 million. This time, he is headed towards Juventus in a similar move. Pogba earlier took a shot at Manchester United by calling their offer for a contract extension worth £300,000 per week, 'nothing.' The Frenchman was also disappointed that Manchester United approached him for a new contract when a year was left on his stay at the club. Pogba also reportedly rejected two contract offers from the Red Devils.

Struggling with injuries and inconsistency, Pogba had a tough last year of his Manchester United career, despite having a good start to the season. The midfield ace would greatly enhance Juventus' midfield once again, which is set to see the exit of Adrian Rabiot with the latter's situation being monitored by Premier League clubs.

