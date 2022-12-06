Spain started their World Cup campaign on a brilliant note when they defeated Costa Rica 7-0 but their performances have gradually declined as the tournament has progressed. They drew against an out-of-form Germany before losing out to Japan in the final group game. Luis Enrique has put his faith in the youth and they seem to have adapted well to his philosophy of technical brilliance coupled with precision passing but they remain a work in progress and clearly have several areas to improve on. Opponents Morocco topped their group in the first phase ahead of Belgium and Croatia and shocked the world when they beat the Red Devils 2-0. The African side have some quality names in their ranks and come into this Round of 16 tie on the back of two wins. Morocco versus Spain will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 8:30 pm IST. Japan Football Team Manager Hajime Moriyasu's Picture of Bowing Down to Fans After FIFA World Cup 2022 Goes Viral (See Photos)

Achraf Hakimi is a major doubt for the contest for Morocco as he is recovering from an ankle injury. He will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability. Hakim Ziyech has been in fine form for the side in the attacking third and his link-up play with Youssef En-Nesyri and Sofiane Boufal is key here. Nordin Amrabat in midfield has done well so far but will be thoroughly tested against an astute Spanish team.

Ferran Torres and Jordi Alba are expected to return to the Spanish starting eleven which is a boost for the team. Cesar Azpilicueta is set to make way for Dani Carvajal as well so Spain is gearing up for a bit of freshness in the playing eleven. Alvaro Morata will have to be at his very best as Morocco have one of the meanest defence in the tournament. Who Has Scored Most Goals in International Football? From Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to India’s Sunil Chhetri, List of Top Goal Scorers in Men’s Football

When is Morocco vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Morocco vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Education City Stadium. The match will be played on December 06, 2022 (Tuesday) and is scheduled to begin at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Morocco vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

Sports 18 network holds the live broadcast rights of the Football World Cup 2022 in India, So, fans in India can watch Morocco vs Spain (MAR vs ESP), FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 in English commentary. For Hindi commentary fans will have to tune into MTV and Sports 18 Khel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Morocco vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

With Sports 18 holding the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of the FIFA World Cup will be available on Jio Cinema mobile app and website. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Morocco vs Spain (MAR vs ESP), FIFA World Cup 2022 match on Jio Cinema for absolutely free. Live commentary of the match is available in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil. As has been the trend in the Round of 16, the big teams will find a way to progress and this game will be no different.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2022 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).