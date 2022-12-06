In a period of club football’s overwhelming vogue, scoring goals while wearing the national jersey is still an experience every footballer dreams of. Then there are a few players who have experienced the feeling over and over again, etching their names in the history books. Let's take a look at the top 5 players with the most international goals. Most Goals in Men's International History: List of Leading Goal-Scorers in Football.

Cristiano Ronaldo | 118 Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo is the clear leader among international football goal scorers, with 118 goals in 193 matches and counting and has scored the most goals in international football in the men’s game. Ronaldo has been netting goals regularly since making his debut for the Portuguese national side in 2003 and has 10 hat-tricks to his name - also the most in international football.

Ali Daei | 109 Goals

Legend like Iran’s Ali Daei, who was the first football player to score 100 international goals, is at the second position with 109 goals in 148 appearances.

Lionel Messi | 93 Goals

Lionel Messi, probably the best player in the world of football is on the third position with 93 goals in 168 games. The superstar player only has seven career hat tricks for Argentina while having an unmatched 48 for the La Liga team.

Mokhtar Dahari | 89 Goals

Mokhtar bin Dahari, a player from Kuala Lumpur, is regarded highly in Malaysian football history, especially for his accomplishments with the team F.A. Selangor. The all-time leading scorer for the Malaysian national team is Mokhtar. Dahari scored 89 goals in his 142 appearances.

Ferenc Puskas | 84 Goals

Ferenc Puskas of Hungary, who boasted an astounding 1:1 goal-to-match ratio also find a place in the roll of honour. A legend of the Hungary side of the early 1950s, Puskas won three European Cup titles and five La Liga titles with Los Blancos. He scored 84 goals in 85 appearances.

Sunil Chhetri | 84 Goals

Interestingly, Indian football talisman Sunil Chhetri is also in the mix, making him fifth and third in the all-time and active scorers’ lists, respectively. The 38-year-old is 3rd on the list of active footballers with the most international goals (84) to their name. FIFA recently honoured him for his achievements with a 3-episode series on his life and career.