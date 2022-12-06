Pictures of Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu have gone viral on Twitter. Asian powerhouse Japan crashed out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar after losing to the last edition's runners-up Croatia on penalties. Daizen Maeda gave Japan the lead in the 43rd minute of the match. Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Ivan Perisic brought Croatia on level terms in the second half. The game ended 1-1 at the regular time. Then Both teams failed to secure the winner the extra time. Finally, Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic became the difference between the two sides by saving three penalties. Croatia defeated Japan 3-1 in penalties and moved into the quarter-final. After the match, Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu bowed down to show his gratitude towards the fans. CRO 1-1 JPN (3-1 Penalties) | Croatia vs Japan Result and Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16: Croatia Beats Japan In Penalty Shootout.

Japan Coach Bowing Down to the Fans

Just two words to describe this: Dignity. Grace. (Team Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu bowing to fans in gratitude) pic.twitter.com/wH2rNMhZ2A — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 6, 2022

Hajime Moriyasu Picture Goes Viral

Japan manager, Hajime Moriyasu bowed to appreciation fans who traveled to Qatar to support their team 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/Pj5g6f384v — Naija (@Naija_PR) December 5, 2022

Japan Coach Shows His Gratitude Towards the Fans

