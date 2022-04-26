Mumbai City FC will play their final game in the AFC Champions League 2022 when they take on Iraq’s Air Force Club. The clash will be played at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on April 26, 2022 (late Tuesday night) as both teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Mumbai City FC vs Air Force Club, AFC Champions League 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. AFC Champions League 2022: Mumbai City FC Record Historic Win over Air Force Club.

Mumbai City FC can no longer qualify for the next stage of the competition but will still aim to end their maiden Champions League campaign on a high. Meanwhile, Air Force Club can still make it to the next round and will be aiming for all three points to keep them in contention. The earlier meeting between the teams saw the Indian club emerged victorious.

When Is Mumbai City FC vs Air Force Club, AFC Champions League 2022 Match? (Know Date, Time & Venue)

The Mumbai City FC vs Air Force Club clash in AFC Champions League 2022 will be played at the King Fahd stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday (April 27, 2022). The match has a start time of 01:45 AM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Mumbai City FC vs Air Force Club, AFC Champions League 2022 Match?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of the AFC Champions League 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 3 to catch the live action of Mumbai City FC vs Air Force Club on their TV sets.

How To Watch Live Streaming Of Mumbai City FC vs Air Force Club, AFC Champions League 2022 Online?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star network will luve stream the Mumbai City FC vs Air Force Club clash in AFC Champions League 2022 on online platforms. JioTV will also stream the game for its subscribers on the app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2022 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).