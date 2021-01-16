Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online: Mumbai City FC will eye a fifth consecutive win when they play Hyderabad FC in their next ISL 2020-21 match. Sergio Lobera’s men are unbeaten in their last nine matches and have won each of their previous four games. They are already five points clear at the top of the points table and can further slip away from the rest with a win. Hyderabad FC overcame three consecutive defeats with back-to-back wins against Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC in their last two games. They are fourth in the table. MCFC vs HFC Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ISL 2020–21 Clash, Here Are Match Results of Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC Encounters in Indian Super League.

Hyderabad FC were beaten 2-0 when both these teams clashed in the reverse ISL 2020-21 fixture. Vignesh Dakshinamurthy and Adam le Fondre scored both the goals in that win for Mumbai City. That defeat had kick-started a three-match losing run for Hyderabad. But Manuel Roca’s men have done well to overcome the losing run and start winning again. MCFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

Hyderabad FC are missing forward Fran Sandaza, Nikhil Poojary and Souvik Chakrabarti. Mumbai City FC have no such injury concerns and are also expected to include Ahmed Jahouh in the playing XI after he completed a one-match ban.

When is Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. The match will take place on January 16 (Saturday) and it has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can catch the live telecast of Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match in ISL 2020-21 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League season 7 in India and will be live streaming the matches. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Hindi and its HD substitutes to catch the live-action.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those unable to follow the Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match on television can also follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the MCFC vs HFC clash online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the match live on JIO TV.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2021 04:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).