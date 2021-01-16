Mumbai City FC is all set to take on Hyderabad FC in the ISL 2020-21 at the GMC Stadium in Goa. In this article, we shall bring to you the Dream11 team details for the game, but before that, let’s have a look at how the two teams are placed on the ISL 2020-21 points table. Both teams feature in the top four slots of the table. Mumbai City FC is placed on number one of the ISL 2020-21 points table with 25 points in their kitty. The team has won eight games from 10. The team has lost one game and one of them ended with a draw. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Hyderabad FC is placed on number four of the points table with 15 points. Out of 10 games, they have won four of them. The team has lost three games and faced an equal number of draws in the tournament. Hyderabad FC had quite a disappointing start in the ISL 2020-21 but then have recovered well from the initial hiccups. Now, let's have a look at the Dream11 team.

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Mumbai City FC captain and goalkeeper Amrinder Singh (MCFC) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Mandar Rao Desai (MCFC) and Asish Rai

(HCFC) will be selected as the three defenders of this side.

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC), Joao Victor (HFC), Rowlin Borges (MCFC) and Halicharan Narzary (HFC) will be the midfielders in this team.

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Adam le Fondre (MCFC) and Aridane Santana (HFC) should be selected the two forwards in this team.

Mumbai City FC striker Adam le Fondre (MCFC) should be made the captain of this Dream11 fantasy team while Hyderabad FC striker Aridane Santana (HFC) can be made the vice-captain of the side for the Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match.

