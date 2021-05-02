Manchester United must avoid defeat against Liverpool to make Manchester City wait for their coronation as new Premier League champions. Manchester United vs Liverpool (MUN vs LIV) match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium on May 02 (Sunday). United are currently 13 points behind City with 67 points from 33 matches. City have played a match more. A Liverpool win will confirm Pep Guardiola’s side as the Premier League champions as United will then be 13 behind with only four games to play. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans looking for all tips and predictions to pick the best fantasy XI for MUN vs LIV match should scroll down for all information. Manchester United Create History After Smashing Six Goals Past AS Roma in the 2020–21 Europa League Semi-Final First Leg Match.

Liverpool are sixth in the table with 54 points, seven behind Chelsea, who are at fourth. Jurgen Klopp’s side must win to keep themselves alive in the race to finish in the top four. Liverpool, current Premier League champions, have been held to 1-1 draws by Leeds United and Newcastle in their last two league games while United played out a goalless draw with Leeds. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, however, thumped Roma 6-2 in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-final. Bruno Fernandes Reveals He Wants To Become a Coach, Hopes To Manage Manchester United in the Future.

Manchester United vs Liverpool, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Dean Henderson (MUN) as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Manchester United vs Liverpool, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Luke Shaw (MUN), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) and Andy Robertson (LIV) will be selected as the three defenders.

Manchester United vs Liverpool, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – James Milner (LIV), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Thiago Alcantara (LIV) and Paul Pogba (MUN) should be picked as the midfielders.

Manchester United vs Liverpool, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Mo Salah (LIV), Marcus Rashford (MUN) and Mason Greenwood (MUN) will be the three forwards.

Manchester United vs Liverpool, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Dean Henderson (MUN), Luke Shaw (MUN), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV), Andy Robertson (LIV), James Milner (LIV), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Thiago Alcantara (LIV), Paul Pogba (MUN), Mo Salah (LIV), Marcus Rashford (MUN) and Mason Greenwood (MUN).

We will make Paul Pogba (MUN) the captain for this fantasy side while Liverpool striker Mo Salah (LIV) can be picked as the vice-captain for the MUN vs LIV match.

