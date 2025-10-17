After nearly a two-week October international football window, the English Premier League 2025-26 is back again. So far, seven matchweeks have finished in EPL 2025-26, with all 20 English top-tier sides of the season playing seven matches each. It goes without saying, now it is time for the English Premier League 2025-26 matchweek 8. So far, giants Arsenal FC are leading the table, with 16 points bagged, the most in the ongoing tier. EPL 2025–26 Points Table Updated: Manchester City Move to Fifth After Victory Over Brentford, Arsenal Hold Top Spot.

Defending champions Liverpool FC had the best start possible in the Premier League 2025-26. The Reds had five wins in their first five fixtures, comfortably leading the race. But in the last two games, they suffered shocking results, both 2-1 losses, against Crystal Palace and Chelsea FC. The Reds are second for now. Tottenham Hotspur ranks third, while Manchester City are fifth. Chelsea and Manchester United are struggling in the seventh and tenth spot, respectively. On that note, scroll below to look at the English Premier League 2025-26 matchweek 8 full schedule, along with match timings in IST (Indian Standard Time). Premier League 2025–26: Chelsea Head Coach Enzo Maresca Handed One-Game Ban for Improper Conduct in Liverpool Win.

Matchweek 8 EPL 2025-26 Schedule (with IST timings)

Date Match UK Time IST Time Saturday, October 18 Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea 12:30 17:00 Saturday, October 18 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United 15:00 19:30 Saturday, October 18 Burnley vs Leeds United 15:00 19:30 Saturday, October 18 Crystal Palace vs AFC Bournemouth 15:00 19:30 Saturday, October 18 Manchester City vs Everton 15:00 19:30 Saturday, October 18 Sunderland vs Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 19:30 Saturday, October 18 Fulham vs Arsenal 17:30 22:00 Sunday, October 19 Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa 14:00 18:30 Sunday, October 19 Liverpool vs Manchester United 16:30 21:00 Tuesday, October 21 (as per IST) West Ham United vs Brentford 20:00 00:30

EPL 2025-26 begins with the Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea match on Saturday, October 18, at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The biggest, most talked-about battle of matchweek 8 in English Premier League 2025-26 is definitely the Liverpool vs Manchester United clash at Anfield, the Northwest derby, an English football classic. The Manchester City vs Everton clash can be termed as another crucial clash. The gameweek 8 ends with the West Ham vs Brentford clash on October 21, starting at 12:30 AM IST.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2025 12:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).